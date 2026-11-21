In just a few days we American will celebrate Thanksgiving, a time to remember the Pilgrims who joined with a native American tribe, the Wampanoags, to share a harvest feast. The tribe helped the colonists by teaching them how to grow crops and hunt. About fifty colonists gathered to celebrate the good harvest, and almost a hundred Wampanoags came to eat and socialize with them. Although that was the first Thanksgiving in 1621, it was not until 1863 that Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving to be celebrated on Thursday, November 26th.

Since then, traditions surrounding Thanksgiving have become part of our annual celebrations. For some it’s a time for families to gather and watch football games, and enjoy lots of yummy food.

So where do our pets fit in all this? For may of us, our pets are part of our family and we want to include them in our celebrations – BUT because we love them and need to protect them, there are foods we enjoy that are not safe for them.

Turkey bones are a good example – they can splinter when our pets bite down on them, causing choking or internal injury. High fat foods (such as turkey skin or gravy) could result in pancreatitis. Onions and garlic can make your pet sick; grapes and raisins may cause kidney failure. Chocolate and sugar-free desserts containing xylitol are toxic for pets.

So what can your furry friend eat? Give it cooked turkey, plain with no skin, no bones and no seasoning – or vegetables like carrots, peas, even sweet potatoes (with no sauce or seasoning), and pumpkin. Not pumpkin pie, just pumpkin.

You may enjoy the Thanksgiving feast but the sad truth is that it might make your furry friend quite sick, or worse. Keeping harmful foods away from your pet can help to ensure your four-footed friend will still be around to help celebrate Christmas and the New Year, when you’re speaking of pets.

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