Regular listeners know what I am going to talk about right after Thanksgiving. Not leftovers, not what to feed your pet – No, I want to talk about the dangers of Christmas decorations. Like many of you, I wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas, and I know that several things we like to use for Christmas decor can pose a danger to our furry friends.

Let’s start with the tree. If you use an artificial tree, you get it out of the box and begin assembling it. The tree itself can pose a danger because many are made with plastic or PVC needles, which can be sharp and potentially harmful if ingested.

Your tree needs a good wide base to prevent tipping, because you know your pet is going to be curious about this addition to its home. You might consider securing it to a wall to prevent tipping or falling. And skip the fake snow – it’s harmful to pets if they eat it .If you use a real tree, cover the water reservoir in the tree stand so your pet will not be tempted to drink contaminated water.

Be sure to secure the cords and lights so your pet will not play with them or chew on them. Skip the tinsel and ribbon. Pets that eat those can end up with intestinal blockages.

Choose ornaments carefully and place them securely on the tree. Unbreakable ornaments won’t shatter if they fall. Attach ornaments to the tree with soft hooks that will be less likely to injure your furry friend if swallowed. Never put edible decorations on the tree; it tempts your furry buddy to investigate and maybe get into trouble. And if you use candles, opt for the flameless or electric candles to avoid burn injuries or fires.

Finally, find a safe place for your buddy to relax and be calm amid the holiday hustle and bustle, especially for the first few days. That could help to ensure a happy Christmas for all, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^ ^<__