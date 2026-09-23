Relationships in the Digital Age with Dr. Leah E. LeFebvre

On today's episode, we'll be talking about dating in the digital age and the new terms you may hear younger Americans using these days— ghosting, couple goals, soft launch, and the momentous "FBO" (that's Facebook official, btw). How have mobile dating apps changed how hopeful singles engage with each other? Does social media put extra pressure on couples to put on the appearance of happiness? This is the research focus of Dr. Leah E. LeFebvre at the University of Alabama. She joins Lacey today to discuss how technology and trends affect the dating landscape, for better OR for worse.

Her recent studies cover how people handle rejection on Tinder, how those that have recently ended a relationship choose what and how to keep on their social media profiles, and many other situations those who haven't dated in the last decade or so haven't had to consider. Today, she reminds us that technology can change the habits of humanity, but our needs to be seen, safe, and loved aren't going anywhere.

Contact the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online.

