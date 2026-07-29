Oral Health with Dr. Mia Geisinger

If you get uncomfortable just thinking about going to the dentist, there's a word for that: dental anxiety. Research published in the Journal of the American Dental Association indicates that about 73% of U.S. adults hold some level of fear about dental work or oral health visits. Some research suggests that up to 15% of U.S. adults avoid the dentist entirely due to being terrified of those needles, drills, and bright lights. I'm a big believer in exposure therapy, though. So if you're one of those that fear the chair, these two episodes may help you feel better.

Dr. Mia Geisinger DDS is no Steve Martin character. She is a joy to talk to and brings positivity and good energy to discussions around oral health. She is the department chair for periodontology at UAB's School of Dentistry, focusing much of her research on education on gums and gum illnesses. We're dividing this episode into two parts, and part one starts off with our guest of honor telling us a bit more about her expertise.

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