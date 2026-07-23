House Cat Health and Habits w/ Dr. Diane Delmain

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that roughly one third of all American homes have at least one house cat. That's a LOT of feline companions, especially when you consider that many of these homes have multiple kitties (you can never have just one). Simplified is a podcast committing to simplifying potentially confusing topics, and if you've ever had a pet cat, you can likely attest to its mannerisms and health needs being, at least at times, a bit confusing. But have no fear-- we made a call to our friends "On the Plains" to get some advice on how to best care for your four-legged besties.

Dr. Diane Delmain is an Associate Clinical Professor of Community Practice, joining the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2018 after many years in private feline practice. She is so invested in the health and habits of domesticated kitty cats that the school of medicine has affectionately dubbed her their "resident cat lady." She sits down with Lacey to talk all about some of America's favorite fur babies, but emphasizes multiple times: at the end of the day, all cats are at least a little different. (That's what makes them so cool)

Contact the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online.