TRANSCRIPTION:

(Lacey in bold, guest in plain text)

For Alabama Public Radio, I'm Lacey Alexander. This is Simplified. It's a show where we take the complex and make it easier to understand. Hot button topics, buzzwords, and current events all made more digestible through interviews with experts. Your questions answered and your confusion remedied. I'm not afraid to ask dumb questions, and neither should you be. It's how we take the world around us and make it simpler. News outlets are calling this year's midterm elections a blue wave, meaning Democrats had some significant wins once results were said and done. Even though Alabama voted for Republicans to become their next governor and U.S. senator, not even the Yellowhammer state was fully immune to the Democrat takeover. A redrawn House seat intended to benefit Republicans still went to Democrat Shomari figures, and every Alabama county voted more blue than they had in 2024, but now that the dust has mostly settled, questions remain about the results. How and why did Democrats do so well? Why didn't Alabama see major offices turn blue like our neighboring states, Georgia and Mississippi? What was up with all those amendments? Dr. Regina Wagner returns to the show to help us process these results, both in the state and in the nation, and give an academic perspective on how these results may have happened. She's our favorite associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Alabama, and she has specifically studied how our state handles these elections.

Let's set the foundation here with a super basic question, Dr. Wagner. When voters go to the polls for a midterm election, they are typically deciding what are there always around the same number of offices to vote for? Does it fluctuate? Give us an idea of what we're voting for in these midterm elections.

Yeah. So yes, it's always about the same number, at least on the federal level, right? So you might have some fluctuations if there's gubernatorial elections at the same time, right? These can change from from midterm to midterm, but for Congress, it's always about the same number. So it's always all of the seats in the House, and then it's always a third of the Senate seats. So you know, because Senate terms are six years, they're staggered. That each third of the Senate is up for re-election every two years. So they're in cohorts.

When special elections happen, like when people get promoted or when people just decide to get up and retire, do you have to wait until your cohorts turn, or do you get you know kind of grandfathered in?

You'll have a special election that might coincide with a midterm. Sometimes they even do them sort of just on their own, right? Just as a special election, and then you will be up for election again with your cohort. So they will get you back in line to say, you know, okay, we're going to have an election, but now you're only going to have a term of I don't know three years, even though usually Senate terms are six years because that's when your regular election is.

We're hearing terms, Dr. Wagner, like blue wave a lot these past few weeks. Tell us, tell us plainly why this last election was such a victory for Democrats in the United States, and maybe give us some insight into why blue candidates did so well.

So they flipped a lot of seats, both in the House and in the Senate. It changes control of both of the House and the Senate, right? So they will both go from Republican to Democratic control, and they also won a bunch of seats that were unlikely for them to win, right? So, in the House over the last year or two, with a couple of the Supreme Court decisions, you had Republicans did some gerrymanders in a couple of states that were going to create some seats that were really safe for them, and then Democrats in response said, "Well, if you do that, we're going to do that too." But in this wave, what matters is that Democrats ended up winning some of those districts that were redrawn to favor Republicans, right? So they were supposed to be sort of Republican-leaning or even pretty safe Republican seats. In one of them is in Alabama, and then you had a bunch of seats in Florida and in Tennessee, and I think in Texas that were the same in the Senate. This was not a very good map for Democrats in that a lot of the seats that were up for re-election this time were not favorable to them. So they were going to be on the defense in a bunch of swing states, and then they were going to have very few chances of flipping seats. You know the collection of states in this third of the Senate was fairly favorable to Republicans. To basically everyone's surprise, Democrats didn't lose any seats, and they actually gained a bunch of Republican-leaning states, such as Texas, which I believe the Democrat won by double digits, which. Is very shocking, or Mississippi, which has not elected a Democrat in I believe something like 40 years. It has not elected elected a black senator since 1872, so that was surprising. Kansas was was also not expected, so there are a bunch of states that no one would have predicted, really, Democrats could do this well in, and they did well in anyway. And I think that's sort of the main reason that you're hearing of a blue wave.

So some of our statesmen, Dr. Wagner, are asking, well, why, why not us? Why didn't Alabama join in? Do you think maybe we missed the mark on candidate selection campaign details, or do you think our voters are just super committed to voting Republican?

Yeah, it's a good question. I think it's a combination of factors. So I I think on the state, so for the state legislature, I think it is looking like Democrats could have flipped a couple of more seats. They flipped several seats in the state house and the state senate. They could have flipped a couple more of those seats if those seats had been contested. So in that sense, you could say Democrats made a mistake from their perspective by not running, you know, a candidate in every district, right, for the state legislature. In the in the U.S. House, like I said, that newly redrawn district did stay Democratic, which was unexpected, and the gubernatorial race was actually comparatively close for for Alabama. Right, it was within I think it was around five points. Doug Jones was widely considered to be a good candidate. He he he was senator before. He was pretty competitive in the South. There's usually, you know, a racial component to how people vote, right? So voters of color tend to vote Democratic at much much higher rates than white voters in the South. And Mississippi has more black voters than Alabama does. I think Mississippi has around 35% of Black voters, and we only have about 25 or 26%. So I think there were just a number of factors, you know, that made Alabama different from some of the neighboring states. But I also think if you are looking at this, there are some things that you can see that changed in your favor, right? From the perspective of the Democratic Party, that suggests to me that it's maybe not quite as static as we as we used to think.

Our newest governor, what of his campaigner platforms stood out to you? What do you think made him successful beyond just having an R by his name?

Well, the R was definitely very important. I think what he tried to do now, I don't know if that's what made him successful, but I think what he tried to do mostly is sort of lean into these sort of hot button cultural issues that Republicans, you know, try to to emphasize, and so you know he leaned into issues around gender, issues around around immigration, sort of the the hot button, like I said, cultural issues that have, in the past at least, successfully energized the Republican base. Now the question is: This time, it seems like this election really was an election that was about inflation. It was about the economy, and it was about the fact that the president promised no new wars, and then we are in fact engaged in a conflict with Iran. So I think people actually cared about those issues more than they cared about these these cultural issues that that Republicans have used in the past, and that I think Tuberville was trying to use in his campaign. So, your question was what worked. I'm not sure if it worked or not. He did win, so I guess it worked. But it might actually have been that that was part of the reason that he didn't do as well as others did in his position in the past, if that makes sense.

Let's step away from Alabama's candidates. At the time of this interview, the Alaska Senate race has still technically not been called. I think I think a lot of people are predicting that it's going to go one way. It's looking like the Democrat candidate is kind of getting getting closer and closer. But I mean, we we voted two weeks ago. So why are some of these states taking so long?

So for Alaska specifically, I think part of the reason is that they allow extra time for so because the state is so large and some of the areas really are very inaccessible. I think they allow extra time for the votes to to get in to make sure that you can get them, you know, from the more remote parts of the state. There are vast differences in in how quickly states count votes. Florida is usually very fast because Florida actually starts counting mail-in ballots, and you know some some. Other ballots that you you cast before election day, as soon as they come in, a lot of states wait. They don't touch those until election day, and then they start vote. They start counting the election day votes and those mail-in ballots and absentee ballots all at the same time. So you know rules like that are going to make difference. Are make going to make a difference. But I think in the case of Alaska, there really is just a big part. Is just that you have a state that is very large, and that has populations that live in very remote areas, and you kind of have to make accommodations for that.

Most midterms, we see kind of a swing in voting trends. Like it's not it's not unusual to see blue candidates do better when there's a red president in office and vice versa. Why why is that? Why that trend?

Yeah, well that's a very good question. We're really seeing this consistently since the early '90s. So the first midterm under Bill Clinton in '94, Republicans won the House. It was very unexpected in '94. They hadn't won the house in a very very long time, and ever since then we we're basically seeing these swings, right? So presidents tend to win with unified control, and then at the first opportunity, so usually the first midterm they lose at least one chamber of Congress. They usually get reelected, and then they usually lose the second chamber, the second midterm, and then the other party will have unified control after eight years. That's how it's been going most of the time. There have been some exceptions, right? So George W. Bush did not lose any chamber during his first midterm. The explanation usually is that that was right after 911, and then both Donald Trump and Joe Biden did not get reelected. Right, that was also kind of out of this pattern. But other than that, or you know, did not get Donald Trump did get reelected, but not right after his first term. But then, so so, but you have these broad patterns, and some of the theories are that people, that the parties have become more polarized over time, especially in the last 2030 years. They've really drifted far apart on a lot of issues, economic issues, but also a lot of social issues. We've discussed some of them. You know, there's also the issue of abortion. It's very polarizing, and the parties have sorted on these issues and have become more polarized. And so, for that reason, a lot of voters find themselves somewhere in the middle. They they think one party is too far to the right and the other party is too far to the left. But these are the two options they have, and so they will pick one, and then they will immediately be unhappy. So at the next midterm, they will give some power to the other party to balance it out. So that's sort of one of the theories around this. Another theory could be that you know presidents tend to overpromise what they can do, so they promise you a lot of stuff and they can't deliver all of it, and then people are frustrated, and they vote for the other party at the midterms to kind of express that they're frustrated with the president. So, those are some of the sort of theories of why we see this, especially in the last 30 years. Now, some midterms are unusual in that you you have bigger movements than you usually see. So this one was pretty pretty big. These sort of very Republican leaning states going to Democrats was very unexpected. So this kind of sends a pretty big signal, I think, to Republicans that there's some unhappiness with the current state of things. Another one that was pretty large in impact was the the 2010 midterm, the first midterm under President Obama, which was a direct reaction to healthcare reform. Right, so the Affordable Care Act, right after it was passed, was a lot more controversial than it is now. People actually like it a lot more now that it's been around for a while. But when it was first passed. People were very divided on it, and it was very energizing for the Republican base.

Let's go to audience questions now. This is from Brian. Alabama's ballot had a few amendments this year, but why did we get a say in them? What dictates what goes on a ballot versus what goes straight to the governor's desk without our input?

Sort of broadly speaking, if there's something that amends the constitution, then it has to be voted on by the voters in Alabama. So states can can do this differently. Some states have a lot more things that will go on on the ballot. But here, broadly speaking, if you propose something that will amend the constitution, then voters have to to vote on it. If that makes sense.

This is from Brittany. Another amendment question. Can she explain the daily pledge of allegiance in K through 12 classes thing? Don't schools do this anyway?

Yes. So most schools do do this. I think. The sort of the new thing here is that it requires you to do it, right? So instead of sort of just choosing to do it, which is what most schools anyway were doing, you you then have to do it. And I think what was also, I guess, maybe the more polarizing aspect of this was that it also allows for student-led prayer groups in schools, and this will allow not led by teachers or school administrators, but student groups to have prayers and prayer groups in public schools. So that's sort of the second aspect of that same amendment, I believe. That's probably slightly more controversial than the first one or the first part of it, but the Pledge of Allegiance and Anthem part are just now you kind of have to do it instead of choosing to do it.

This is from Glenn. I run in a pretty conservative social circle, and everyone is freaking out about Democrats taking control of Congress. Does she think big changes are actually on the horizon, or are we overreacting? And the second part of Glenn's question is: Does the president threatening to veto a lot of things carry any weight, in her opinion?

Yeah, those are good questions. I mean, it's hard to predict big changes. I I don't think there will be big changes in the sense that I think a lot of you know conservative media or or conservative politicians seem to be worried about in the sense that that Democrats are going to try to sort of overthrow all these cultural norms, or so Democrats are going, in my opinion, they're going to try to to introduce a lot of or you know a decent amount of legislation in Congress that shows that they are trying to do what they promised and what they ran on, which had a lot to do with combating inflation. Right? They were sort of running on, you know, President Trump hasn't done anything or hasn't done enough about inflation. My prediction would be they're taking a slightly different approach this time, where they will focus more on those things and less on. I think Democrats were were focused a lot on sort of symbolic opposition to the president and things like trying to impeach him. I think they will do less of that because the impression is that voters, you know, will be frustrated because that doesn't actually change anything. It will not, in fact, remove the president from office. It will not lower inflation. It will just be polarizing and take up a lot of time. So I think they learned from from the last time that that might not be the thing to do this time around. Now, how much they can actually do, like the question, you know, sort of employed with the second part, a lot of it is going to be limited by the fact that the president is still Donald Trump, and he's not going to be on board with a lot of those things. They won't be able to do everything they want to do. But the downside for the president is also that he won't be able to do a lot of the things that he wants to do. Generally, presidents don't want to veto everything, especially if they think something's going to be popular, but I don't know about this president, so we will see.

This is from Anna. She says, "Sorry if this is a dumb question, but why is there drama over who is majority leader in the House and Senate right now? Do Alabama state lawmakers also get majority leaders, and are they having any kind of similar drama?

In the state legislature, yes, there are also majority leaders. There's, I don't think, any drama in the state legislature for the simple reason that you had a Republican majority before and you have a Republican majority now. In Congress, the drama is over. The easiest way to think about it is it's sort of party internal drama. So Democrats have essentially two wings to their party. So you have these two: the sort of mainstream, more moderate, not necessarily in policy, but in tactics, more moderate Democrats, and then you have the more progressive wing, maybe slightly more populist wing that is aligned with Senator Sanders, and a lot of this drama is over the way the party is going to go forward, the tactics it's going to use, and also the kinds of candidates it's going to support. So the the leader and Chuck Schumer, for example, people who support him are saying he did a lot to make this happen in the Senate. People who are opposed said, well, he supported the wrong candidate in Maine against this. Is why Platner won in the first place. Originally, he's been around for too long. He, you know, we need fresh blood. That kind of that kind of stuff. And so it's really direction of the party kind of conflict. The perspectives are very different, and generally, I think what perspective you have is going to align with what wing of the party you identify with. You know, this is about kind of who has the strongest voice in the party in the aftermath of this.

Do you think we've learned anything in these most recent midterms? Is there anything that maybe surprised you pretty heavily as someone who's been studying this for so long? What lessons should we take away from this year's midterms?

We kind of had ever since Donald Trump appeared on the political scene. The impression, both on the left and on the right, was that normal rules don't apply to him, right? Things that would hurt other candidates, that would have hurt presidents in the past, that would have hurt you with your party in the past, didn't really seem to apply to him as much. He he wasn't hurt by those things as much as other people would have been. We were, you know, that was always surprising over the last decade that you know the things that we expected to be the rules of the game didn't seem to to work the same for Donald Trump for for better or worse depending on what side of the political spectrum you find yourself on. I guess this seems to be an indication that maybe that's not entirely true, and that some things do apply to him, right, and that if you're running on, you know, lowering inflation and not starting any foreign conflicts, and then you don't do either of those things, that people will actually care about that, even if you're Donald Trump, right? So there's a limit to how much even this president can exist, sort of outside of what we view as the standard rules. They used to apply to to people of both parties, right? This wasn't just something that applied to you know one party or the other. But both Democratic and Republican presidents had had a set of rules that you know we we kind of could expect. Oh, if you do these things, you know I don't know if you don't do well. If your party doesn't do well in a midterm, then they will distance themselves from you. That did not happen during Donald Trump's first term, for example. You know, if you say things that are often regarded as, I don't know, sort of controversial or outrageous by at least parts of the population, you will receive criticism from your own party. Those kinds of things, and and a lot of those things did not seem to apply to to this president in the past. But now it seems like some of the normal or expected rules of the game are in fact applying to him too. So I don't know if that's surprising or, you know, sort of taking us back to to the baseline, but that's I think certainly something we can we can take away from here that that maybe even this political moment or or or movement or whatever you want to call it isn't entirely different from from what we're used to in terms of accountability,

Whether you agree on if those consequences should have been paid or not is another conversation.

Right, right.

A political movement not being invincible, I think, no matter whether you agree with that movement or not, is a good thing.

I agree with that, and I think whether you know that that's true for both sides, right? There should be, if you run on something, whatever that is, and whether I agree with it or not doesn't for this part doesn't really matter, right? When if you run on something and then you don't do the thing that you ran on, there should be some level of accountability, right? Because that's how where what the entire system is based on right. I can you tell me what you're going to do, and then I evaluate if you did it, and if I don't like it, I can vote for someone else, right? If if that level of accountability is not there for any group or party, that's that's kind of a problem, right? And and it seems like voters who did support or maybe still do support Donald Trump did want to send a message to say hey these are not the things you told us you would do.

For our listeners that maybe didn't vote in this midterm because they didn't think their vote would make a difference, what would you say to encourage them to get out to the polls next time?

I would say that about all elections, but this election definitely showed that it it matters, right? It does matter if you turn out. Now, you know, if you're a Republican and you didn't vote, you might say, "Well, look at that," you know, all the others turned out and I didn't, and we could have prevented this. If you're a Democrat and you didn't go to vote, you might say, "Look, we could have flipped more seats, right? If I have, if more people had gone to vote. If I had been one of them, right? And so, on both sides of the spectrum, you know, I think this shows you that going to the polls does make a difference. And you know, I usually tell people, well, you know, if you don't go to vote, it's likely that you're going to get your least favorite outcome, right? So, on. Oftentimes, it's people who say, "Well, you know, I'm I'm I don't like either party, either because you're in the middle and you think they're too extreme, or because you think you're more to the right or more to the left than you know the respective party." And I say, "Well, you know, if if so, if you don't pick the one that you are closer to, the one that you prefer, even if it's not your preferred, you know, your your ideal position, but the one that you, if I forced you to pick, you would pick one, right? If you don't go and vote for that party, even if you're not super enthusiastic about them, it's very likely that you will get the one that you like the least. Change is is slow. We don't always, you know, get exactly what we want, but regardless of where you find yourself on the political spectrum, if you want to move towards what you prefer, then voters like you have to turn out, right? Because politicians, you know, I used to always tell students, you know, why do politicians spend so much time talking about social security and not a lot of time talking about the issues that young voters care about. Well, it's because old people go and vote, right? The most reliable block of voters is people over 60. So, if those are the people that turn out reliably, then you can see politicians talking about issues that matter to them. Because I know, you know, you are going to come out and vote. If young people never go to vote, then politicians are much less likely to talk about issues that that young people care about, right? So if you want politicians to care about you, you know you have to be out there and show them that you're you're going to use your vote and and that they should listen to you and appeal to you if they want to get your vote. If you have, you know, if young voters turn out more, hopefully that that'll lead to, you know, someone's going to start talking about those issues, and then they will get all those votes, right? And everybody else will say, oh, look, there's a bunch of young voters who are turning out. I should try to win some of them over, right? And you're going to get more people talking about these issues if you know young voters turn out more consistently and more reliably.

You've been listening to Simplified. Special thanks to our expert guest, Dr. Regina Wagner. Have a topic you'd like to hear next, or an expert with ties to our state that you think I should check out? Email me at simplified at apr.org, this show is a production of Alabama Public Radio, a service of the University of Alabama.

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