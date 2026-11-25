TRANSCRIPT:

For Alabama Public Radio, I'm Lacey Alexander. This is Simplified. It's a show where we take the complex and make it easier to understand. Hot button topics, buzzwords, and current events all made more digestible through interviews with experts, your questions answered and your confusion remedied. I'm not afraid to ask dumb questions, and neither should you be. It's how we take the world around us and make it simpler. November is recognized as Diabetes Awareness Month in the United States. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says the illness affects roughly 38 million Americans. That number includes children and adults. The American Diabetes Association says one in two Americans are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. Whether one suffers from type one, type two, or pre-diabetes, there's a lot of information out there that can be overwhelming. So here to simplify things for us is a doctor that's been studying this kind of stuff since the 90s. There are multiple warning signs, symptoms, treatment options, and risks to know if you or a loved one are diagnosed. But Dr. Fernando Ovalle wants you to know many people live full lives despite this complex disease. He is a professor of medicine and director of the division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, he says much has changed and a lot of new info has come to light since his research started. But preventing and/or treating diabetes remains crucial.

When someone is diagnosed as diabetic, what is their body doing? What does diabetic actually mean?

It's rather a complex disease, but we kind of simplify it. We define diabetes based on the body's blood glucose. We've used blood glucose as a way to determine whether somebody has diabetes or not, and when somebody's blood sugar goes up above a certain level, then that's how we define diabetes or pre-diabetes.

What are the differences between type one and type two diabetes?

The main difference between type one and type two diabetes is that one type one is due to what we typically call insulin deficiency. That is the main cause of this. The pancreas, which is the organ in the body that makes insulin, doesn't work as well. Mostly, in most of the cases of type one diabetes, are due to an autoimmune process, where the immune system turns against its own organs. In this case, the islet cells in the pancreas destroys them, and they stop making insulin. And that step one diabetes. There are multiple factors that lead to what we call insulin resistance. So the the pancreas is making insulin, perhaps too much has to make too much of it, and sooner or later is unable to keep up with the demand because the body does not is not sensitive enough to that insulin. That is typically caused by a sedentary lifestyle, which leads to obesity or overweight and a poor diet as well.

Gotcha. So, type one you might be born with, and type two you can develop. Is that kind of the basic idea?

Well, you're not born with either one of them. If you're born with diabetes, then you probably have another type of diabetes that is more what we call a monogenic form of diabetes. Both type one and type two are acquired form of diabetes, and they can happen at any time in life. But in general, type one tends to happen a little earlier, and type two a little later. That's now that has led to a lot of confusions and and so much that we don't no longer call the you may recall the name of juvenile diabetes because you know type one diabetes more common in children. We used to just call it juvenile diabetes, but that led to a lot of confusion and mislabeling. So nowadays we we separate, and because we recognize that type two diabetes can happen in children, and type one diabetes can happen in elderly people for the first time. As a matter of fact, there has been a significant increase in the incidence and prevalence of type two diabetes in children, as well for reasons that we don't fully understand of the type one diabetes in older adults, so it's a mystery, but they can happen at any time.

So, is the treatment plans for type one and type two pretty different?

Yes, and many times it is different. Sometimes it it ends up being the same. You know, type one diabetes for the most part. Is managed with insulin. We used to call it insulin-dependent diabetes. Now we again no longer use that terminology because we recognize that there are people, few, very few people with type one diabetes that are not insulin-dependent. That tends to happen usually in the early stages of type one diabetes, or right after the diagnosis, and and sometimes we call that a honeymoon period. For the most part, last a few months, maybe at the most a year, year and a half. But that's the classic description. We now recognize that a lot of people with type one diabetes, especially older adults, may have prolonged periods of non-insulin dependency, and I think in general, if you have type one diabetes, for the most part, you need insulin, and and I would not come off insulin unless you talk to your, you know, they talk to their providers, their their physicians. There is that difference, and and type two diabetes, initially, you know, we we think about it. Okay, it's a lifestyle disease, obesity, so diet and and lifestyle changes are very important from the beginning, and sometimes that's all you need to do, but it tends to progress over time, and then they sooner or later they'll need drug interventions because the pancreas tends to get older and fail completely, and then sooner or later they need more medications, oral agents, and then ultimately injectables. If everything else fails, then we end up having to put them on insulin, which is one of the most powerful, you know, drugs that we have to to lower blood glucose, and you know it works when nothing else works. So that's why you can't use that as a way to differentiate between type one and type two, because there is type ones without insulin and type twos that need insulin.

Wow, it's so interesting hearing you say we used to call it this, but now we call it this. It's so cool how terms have changed over the years.

Yeah, for example, type two diabetes. We used to call it adult onset diabetes, and the other one was juvenile diabetes. And we recognize that age alone cannot differentiate both of them. And then we call them insulin requiring and non-insulin requiring diabetes. And we realize, well, there is, you know, not all type ones are insulin requiring, not all type twos are not insulin requiring, so we stopped doing that. We finally, you know, the the or professional organizations that have experts decided on okay, let's just call it type one and type two diabetes, and that's where we're now. We may change that though. I mean, we're in the midst of a lot of research that you know tends to indicate that these labels are just perhaps too generic and and we need to do a little bit better than that but that's not what's out there yet research in progress.

Can you tell us what ketoacidosis is?

Ketoacidosis is an what we call one of the acute complications of diabetes. It can happen in both in type one and type two diabetes. It's more common in type one than type two diabetes. It can cause it can be caused by many things, but it's most commonly as a result of somebody with type one diabetes who is not receiving or stops taking their insulin. That's by far the most common cause of it. But it can be from other things. I mean, a heart attack can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis. The use of certain medications, other medications can kind of push you into that. Severe illness will do that. Severe infections, etc., etc. But the most common cause is just not taking the insulin that you're supposed to be taking, and what happens is that insulin. We tend to think about diabetes in general as a disease where okay, the blood sugar is high, right? A disease where blood where we need to bring down the blood sugar with insulin in the case of type one diabetes, and that's kind of all we're looking at. And we tend to forget that insulin does other things. Insulin controls not just the glucose in in blood and the distribution of glucose throughout the body, but it also controls the breakdown of fat in the body. That breakdown of fat leads to the production of ketones. It is a norm. It is a normal byproduct of the breakdown of fat that is necessary, or you know, norm in normal physiology. The brain uses ketones as a source of energy when there is not enough glucose around, and other things, but it's usually under, you know, regulated by insulin under control. And the amount of what we call this breakdown of fat, we call lipolysis. It's a it's regulated. But if if you lack insulin for whatever reason, you stop taking it, the blood sugar is. May go up, but that's not the biggest problem. Many times, the biggest problem maybe actually that the fat will start breaking down, and that fat will cause overproduction of these ketones, which at small amounts are normal, but in larger quantities can can lower the pH of your blood, so it makes it acid. And if the blood, if if you if the blood can no longer maintain its normal pH, the level of acidity, then it can cause acidosis. So we call that diabetic ketoacidosis in that setting.

So can diabetes maybe worsen or affect other illnesses someone has? Like if you hear someone has diabetes and another illness, do red flags go off for you?

Diabetes doesn't mix well with just almost with anything. If you have an infection; it's your outcome is going to be worse if you have diabetes. Why? Because that high sugar suppresses your immune system function and decreases the ability of your body's immune system to defend itself. If you have a heart attack, the outcome tend to be worse. If you have a wound. The healing is going to be slower, and if you have kidney disease from other reasons, now by diabetes is the most common cause of chronic kidney disease. But but even if you have kidney disease from other reasons, if you have diabetes, well, it's going to make it worse. And so it doesn't mix well just about with anything. Like we tell people, you know, if you have high blood pressure, that's bad for your kidneys. If you have diabetes, it's bad for your kidneys. If you have both, that's pretty bad. So you really need to be much more aggressive to to to control both the blood pressure and the and the blood sugars because the kidneys are they're just like you know, punching them right and left.

Sounds like this kind of affects almost a little bit of everything.

Sugar is our fuel for everything we do, right? It's like a car uses gasoline. If you don't have gasoline, or if the pump fails, or anything happens that you can't deliver the enough gas to the engine, car is not going to work well. You know, it may, you know, stutter. It may stop. It may not start. Many things can happen right to the engine. Here, you're dealing with the most abundant and important fuel that the body uses as energy supply, when you don't have that fuel or that process is disrupted, then everything gets disrupted. Sometimes because of lack of it, sometimes because of excess of it. It leads to a cascade of events, metabolic events that disrupt the growth of the cells, the function of the cells, and and and just about every organ. I mean, I can tell you that diabetes affects every single organ in your system. You tell me which organ, I tell you what the name of a disease that it causes. Whether it's you know whether it's the kidneys, the liver, the pancreas, the gut, the nervous system, the skin, the muscles. I mean, it's just about any system can be affected by this because it's just it's not limited to a single organ like maybe other diseases might be.

I think there's kind of this uneducated understanding that you get diabetes by eating a bunch of sugar. So, what are some other dietary options that can lead to developing diabetes?

It doesn't have to be just sugar. I mean, it could be excess of any nutrients. I mean, you can have excessive fat as well, and will do the same thing. Perhaps some of the metabolic processes that out there in the and the way to get there are a little different, but it's still gonna things are gonna happen. So eating too much is not good for you. Sometimes eating, you know, some people think that maybe ultra processed foods may also contribute to this, and this is all controversial. But you know, eating Oreo cookies and bunch of chemicals that now put they put in the food nowadays. We don't know if any of these might be what we call endocrine disruptors. You know, they're chemicals that they just we're adding because they prolong the life, the the shelf life of the food, or because they make it taste better, or what else, and and ultimately they may have unintended consequences in our metabolism, in our hormones. So so there there is still a lot that we don't know about. How that affects us, but we know excess anything in excess is bad for you. Let's put it that way.

We've talked about how the terminology has changed. We've talked about how the names for type one and type two have changed. Is there any other big improvement or changes in the research that you've seen over the years?

When I started with, we didn't even know whether lowering the blood glucose in patients with diabetes was was important in terms of helping them avoid complications. It was debatable, and that was in the 1990s, early 90s, when I was doing my training. You know, as I was doing my training, the first clinical trial that proved that lowering glucose to a you know close to normal range made a difference was what we call the diabetes control and complications trial, the DCCT trial, which was done in type one diabetes, and it was the first time that we could say yes, it makes a difference. And then things changed dramatically after that. And then obviously we've gotten many many drugs since then.

Speaking of those drugs, let me ask you some audience questions. Let's go first to Tamika. Can you foresee or have you seen a decrease in diabetes with people taking GLP-1s? Do you view GLP-1s as preventative medicine for diabetes?

Yeah, yeah. The GLP-1 agonists tend to be. I mean, they're fantastic drugs, and they can be used to treat diabetes, to put type two diabetes sometimes in remission, to reverse fatty liver disease, to reverse kidney disease, and and also to prevent type two diabetes and to treat obesity. And so they're wonderful drugs. I, you know, it's a, it's incredible how things have changed since we got them, at least the last generation of them. You know, they they've been available in the market for the last 20 plus years, but it wasn't. But the first few ones were not very easy to tolerate, and they were not as effective as the last ones that we have, and they're easy to take. They're much better tolerated. They're extremely effective.

So let's go to Lewis's question. Lewis says, "I am a diabetic and considering using a continuous glucose monitor. Do they work as effectively as blood testing, like pricking your finger? Is there any reason you would advise people not to get one?

Yeah, they work very well. They there is no reason I I would advise people to not use one. I mean, so occasionally you hear from patients, oh, they're not that accurate, and they're they're they're off from my finger stick glucose by so many points, but and yes, it's none of these methods that we use to test glucose are perfect. And we know there is a lag time between the glucose measurement in these continuous glucose monitors and the glucose measurement from your finger prick, and that lag time of 15 minutes or so tends to augment the any potential differences between the two readings when the blood glucose is moving fast. So after a meal, when the blood sugar is going up or when it's coming down, that if it's doing it fast, then that lag time can introduce this variable of time that can throw off people and think, okay, there's this. These things are very different. It's really not that they're different; they're just different times, and one is lagging 15 minutes behind the other, and and you just wait another 15 minutes; it will be what the other one was 15 minutes ago. So you have to know how to use them and how to compare them. So they're for the most part the great devices, and they they help not just knowing what your blood sugar is, which is important, but I think something that is also as important as knowing what the blood sugar is, is which way is it going and how fast. And by pricking your finger, I mean you can't prick it every five minutes to to be able to know where are you going and how fast you're going because it's painful and it's very time consuming. So most people are gonna test their finger, you know, for glucose. You know, once, twice, three times, four times a day. Sometimes the people will check a lot, maybe seven, 810 times, but that's not even close to what you need to really know which way you're going and how fast. And to get really immediate biofeedback from your own body to tell you, oh, you know, that thing you just ate it is probably not good for you because your blood sugar it was very little and your blood sugar spiked 200 points, and maybe you didn't even enjoy it, so maybe you shouldn't eat it the next time, or you shouldn't eat so much. So, continuous glucose monitors, in addition to giving you a pretty accurate blood glucose, that allows you sometimes to change your drugs. If you know if you take insulin, they also help significantly with behavioral modification. They lead to people changing what they eat or how they eat and their exercise or all their lifestyle. So they're really incredible tools.

This is from Dennis. How much of Alabama's southern food culture influences our high numbers for diabetes, like fried foods and obesity, etc.?

To be honest, we don't yet know which diet is better than which and which one is worse than what. If you eat a lot of southern fried food and you know it's not good for you, and you know fried food has a lot of fat, which has a lot of calories in it, and it makes you know you can easily gain weight from that. We know there is a lot more obesity in the south of the United States, which correlates with that type of food. So, in in as much as it causes contributes to gaining weight, yeah, I don't think you know. Obviously, it can it can contribute to the development of these metabolic illnesses, that diabetes specifically, but I don't know if it's because of the if the food itself. I think if you were able to eat a good, you know, a reasonable amount and stay lean, basically maintain your weight. I don't know if the southern food will be any worse than any other food out there. So you guys don't necessarily recommend a specific diet like the Mediterranean diet or like a vegan diet or anything like that. Right. I mean, there is a lot of diets out there, and the reason they exist is because we don't know which one is the best one. The moment we know, then a lot of those diets are going to go away. Right now, you have carnivore diet and the keto diet and the paleo diet and the sugar-free diet and the sugar busters and the Atkins diet and the Mediterranean and I mean I don't know how many the Dash diet it's just tons of different diets and everybody says theirs are better, but the reality is that we just don't know, and you know organizations like American Diabetes Association used to have their own diet, you know, that recommend a specific diet. We used to call the ADA diet. So when a patient with diabetes used to come to see us, we would say, "Oh, you gotta follow an ADA diet, American Diabetes Association diet of 1600 kilocalories per day," and we'll give them their their recipe and we'll point them to that. But the the their own organization, the group of scientists, at one point decided, you know what, we shouldn't be on the business of recommending diets if we don't really know if they're any better than anybody else, because it's just expert opinion. It's really not evidence based medicine. So, so they took them away, and it took a lot of years for people to stop ordering that. I mean, it took literally two decades for people to stop ordering ADA diets. I rarely see that order anymore, but it used to be commonplace when they the ADA had done away with that. The same, the American Heart Association did the same thing. They stopped recommending the American Heart Association diet. So, and you know there were very different diets. One was a low fat diet. The other one, and if you have a low fat diet, guess what? You're gonna have a high carb diet. But that was a Heart Association diet, and the American Diabetes Association diet. Well, was a low carb diet, which means, well, then you're gonna have a high fat diet. So, which one is best? The one with low fat, high fat, low carbs, high carbs. We don't know. I think. I mean, a lot of people proponents would think that maybe a low carb is good, but we don't know for sure. And that's where we're stuck with that one. I think being moderate and somewhere in the middle is probably best. Extremes are always bad. That's what I tell my patients. I mean, you know, if if you tell me you're gonna follow the Mediterranean diet, great. The Dash diet, great. If you tell me you're gonna eat fat all day long, like the Atkins diet, that's an extreme diet. It's probably not good for you. Now it may cause you to lose weight faster. It may make the numbers look really good very fast, but I think it's not good for you in the long term to eat that much fat.

What do you want more people to know about this illness? Are there any misconceptions you hear often?

Well. I think it's important for people to know that first of all, it's not you know a dead sentence. I think it is a very treatable, fully treatable condition. That if you get, you're gonna be just fine. Yes, you're gonna have to go see the doctor and follow the instructions and and therapies sometimes many times drug therapies, but they're gonna be just fine. We've gone so far with the the advancements in in science and new therapeutics that what was maybe true for their parents or grandparents were it was really sometimes a death sentence, or now it's no longer the same thing. Now that doesn't mean that things cannot happen. I mean, they they need to try to manage the the illness as as best as they can, and follow instructions, and diet, and exercise, and change lifestyle, and take their medications so that it is important. It's not, you know, it's it's a it can be a lot of work, and it's expensive at times, unfortunately. That and that's the misconceptions. Well, that's one. The other is some people, you know, take they take charge of it. They say, okay, I gotta do this, I gotta do that, and and you know they they get on top of things very much right away to try to you know fix or avoid any of the potential complications. And then there is people who who think, well, you know, I got it, so you know there's no point of doing anything. You know, it's just my destiny, or, or they're maybe afraid of going to the doctor or knowing what what the bluster is or what it is because they just don't want to know, and that's that's a that's a mistake. I mean, I think because time is a problem here. Is all these are fixable, but if you just don't do anything about it, the 10 years of not doing anything about it can be way too long, and and can 10 years of poorly managed diabetes can lead to terrible consequences. So I think that's the best thing is just like go take care of it right away. Go find that if you haven't, and if you don't, then you know keep an eye on it. If you do, manage it, and you'll be just fine.

You've been listening to Simplified. Special thanks to our expert guest, Dr. Fernando Ovaye. Have a topic you'd like to hear next, or an expert with ties to our state that you think I should check out? Email me at simplified at apr.org. This year. show is a production of Alabama Public Radio, a service of the University of Alabama.

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Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online.