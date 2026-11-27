Johnnie Aycock:

Every breakthrough, every innovation, every bold idea shaping our future begins with curiosity and the people willing to follow it.

Lisa Jones:

From research labs to manufacturing, from discarded materials to the next generation of design, this is BrightPath.

Johnnie Aycock:

Where science meets creativity, and ideas come to life.

Lisa Jones:

Today on BrightPath, we're joined by Gabriel Yates—trumpet player, composer, conductor, and Northridge High School graduate—along with Dr. Eric Yates, Brass Area Coordinator and Associate Professor of Trumpet at The University of Alabama School of Music.

Johnnie Aycock:

Dr. Yates is also Principal Trumpet of the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and a founding member of the internationally touring Fortress Brass.

Lisa Jones:

Today, we explore the fascinating science behind sound, tuning, orchestras, composition, and why music may be one of the most sophisticated forms of problem-solving humans have ever created.

Gabriel and Dr. Yates, welcome to the BrightPath Studio.

Gabriel Yates:

Thank you. It's great to be here.

Dr. Eric Yates:

Thanks. Glad to be here.

Lisa Jones:

So, Gabriel, when people think about science and engineering, they don't usually think about music first. But in your opinion, should they?

Gabriel Yates:

Well, Lisa, they certainly could. Music performance and composition have a lot of parallels with science, and in many ways, music is science.

For example, there's the physics of sound. In the case of music composition, we use music theory to orchestrate the many instruments of an ensemble and carefully decide what instrument will play which notes—much like an engineer carefully deciding how the different parts of a machine work together to complete the desired task.

Johnnie Aycock:

That's really interesting, Gabriel. Thank you.

And Dr. Yates, great to meet you and to see you in the studio with us today.

Dr. Eric Yates:

Yes, thank you. Glad to be here.

Johnnie Aycock:

But, you know, is an orchestra actually just a giant physics experiment?

Dr. Eric Yates:

Yeah, you could definitely say that, because sound—and what sound is composed of—is really just vibrations through the air.

Science, physics, and the nature of sound are important parts of what we call music. When vibrations in the air make satisfying sounds that we find pleasing to the ear, that's called music.

When musical instruments play together and make a chord, or a combined sound, those sound frequencies interact in ways that we find pleasing, and they can be described mathematically and scientifically.

You can even think of an orchestra as an individual instrument. Although it's a collective of many players, all of them playing together create complex vibrations in the air. We refer to those physics as music.

Johnnie Aycock:

It does sound like physics!

Lisa Jones:

And it really does sound like a symphony is an individual instrument, as you just said.

But that has a lot to do with a lot of moving parts brought together beautifully by the actual musicians, and also, I would say, the conductor. Would you agree with that?

Dr. Eric Yates:

Oh, definitely. That's an important part of the role of the conductor: to play that instrument of the full ensemble.

Lisa Jones:

Yeah. So, in your experience, Gabriel, as a conductor, tell us a little bit about what that looks like.

Trying to keep the entire group together to make it sound like one unit, one instrument.

Gabriel Yates:

As a conductor, you're listening for all the things you should be. You might think that since there are 50-plus musicians in some cases in the orchestra, they're listening for all of that.

But the truth is, usually you aren't listening for that many things because you have a lot of instruments playing similar, or sometimes exactly the same, parts.

For example, you might have the trumpets. You'll have one of them play the melody, and then the other two might be playing the same rhythm, but different notes.

So you can kind of cue those all together and listen for them all together, and that's how the audience will perceive it as well.

We're listening for things like that and making sure all the proper connections are made.

Lisa Jones:

Gabriel, in your experience as a conductor, I'd like you to let our listeners know what happens first.

So, the symphony is already in place. The conductor is on stage, ready to go, but there is a single note that the audience will hear from an oboe player.

Why is that? Why are you all doing that, and why the oboe?

Gabriel Yates:

Well, the note being played there by the oboe is a concert A. 440 hertz is the frequency, and the reason it's A specifically is because A is one of the open strings on each member of the string family.

The instruments of an orchestra—most of them—and the conditions in the room, like air pressure and humidity, can adjust tuning slightly.

You want to make sure you're actively tuning throughout the whole performance. By giving the note at the start for everyone to tune to, that sort of resets it all. We're all back locked in on the A440.

Sometimes you might hear a tuning note replayed again throughout the performance between pieces.

Lisa Jones:

I've never noticed that. I'm glad you pointed that out because I was going to ask you: so you're constantly tuning throughout the concert?

Gabriel Yates:

It's not just during the tuning note. You want to be actively listening to everything going on and make sure everything is in tune as much as you can.

Lisa Jones:

That's fascinating.

Johnnie Aycock:

Eric, I'm fascinated by a symphony orchestra for a couple of reasons. Number one, the sound that comes out as a unit.

But as an individual sitting there, you've got the trumpet, you've got someone playing the oboe, another person playing the violin, another person banging on the drums.

What's going on in your head as an individual artist, and how do you hear yourself as it connects to all the other instruments?

That's fascinating. I mean, we sit there and love the music, but there are individuals doing their own thing. It's just wild.

Dr. Eric Yates:

Yeah, that's right. That's a really great question.

When we are performing as a member of an ensemble, we have to be aware of what role we may be fulfilling at that moment in the music.

Some of that has to do with how it's composed, what's written. If it's a solo passage that should stand out, or maybe something that is more in the background and more accompanimental in nature.

The instrument itself matters, whether or not you are playing second bassoon or principal trumpet, or you're in one of the string sections.

All of those roles are constantly in motion throughout a piece of music, and it's part of our preparation to know when our part should stand out or maybe be a little bit more in the background. Then we play accordingly.

And how you execute that—as Gabriel said, he used the term "active listening"—means that all the time we are aware of the sound that is being made individually by our individual instrument and collectively.

Not only our section, right? Maybe our like instruments, the trumpets, or in the case of the entire brass section, or the entire orchestra at a given time. And you are making real-time adjustments.

The conductor also has a role in this because, being at the front of the orchestra, the conductor can hear differently, more like where the audience is positioned.

So the conductor has a better sense of the overall balance of volumes and can make gestures to indicate, "Come out a little more," or "Not quite so much."

It's a very active, real-time activity, and it's one of the things that I think is very rewarding about making music of this type.

It's very different than if you were recording things in a studio, maybe tracking individual parts, and then they get layered later in post-production.

No, this is real time. The art is created right there for the audience in that moment.

Lisa Jones:

Art in motion, right?

Johnnie Aycock:

So you are listening to your own instrument, but you're trusting because you know what you're doing. You also have the ability to listen to other parts of the orchestra and make sure that everything's fitting together.

Dr. Eric Yates:

Yes, absolutely.

Johnnie Aycock:

I have to ask Gabriel: as the conductor, are you picking up each section, or are you listening more to the whole?

Gabriel Yates:

Probably more listening to the collective sound. Definitely sort of both, actually, but overall, the most important part would probably be the collective sound.

We want to do what's called balancing and blending. That means making sure all the different instruments are playing at a good volume relative to each other, so it creates a pleasing sound, a balanced chord.

Johnnie Aycock:

You know, in the science world, this sounds like the physics of music to me, and I think that's the fascinating part of this: linking music to science because there's a direct link.

Lisa Jones:

So I'd like to know from you, Gabriel, how much work and preparation did it take for you to go on that path to becoming a conductor?

What I'm wanting to know, really, in particular, the hand gestures and motions, did that come naturally to you?

Gabriel Yates:

Well, conducting is mostly just moving your hand around in rhythm. That's the most important thing. It depends on the time signature.

Lisa Jones:

I think more about when you're gesturing to your individual players. You want them to do something a little different—bring more volume, tone it down, that kind of thing. How did you learn that part, too?

Gabriel Yates:

To be honest, it's kind of something I'm still working on. It's kind of hard to do both things at the same time.

Your right hand conducting in time...

Lisa Jones:

I didn't even think about that. So let's go back to the first part that you were saying. That's a really good point. Does that part come naturally, just keeping time with the music with your hand?

Is that what you're doing to help everyone stay together?

Gabriel Yates:

Yes. There are different conducting patterns for different time signatures, and most of the time you'll be doing just the same pattern many, many times in a row. But still, if you don't practice it a lot, it's easy to sort of get behind.

Lisa Jones:

Takes practice, I'm sure.

Gabriel Yates:

Definitely.

Lisa Jones:

So here's a totally—well, kind of a different question. This could be for either one of you, Eric or Gabriel.

Do different concert halls actually change the way music behaves scientifically?

Dr. Eric Yates:

Yeah, I'll say a few things, and Gabriel, feel free to add anything from your experience.

When classical music is presented in a concert hall, it's generally going to be in a space that was designed for that purpose, as opposed to, say, a gymnasium, which is going to have a very different kind of acoustic.

It's not designed to handle the types of sounds that are being made for the same end goal: to make the sound pleasing, to make it sound even, to not favor certain frequencies, highs or lows, or have too much reverberation.

Meaning, a sound like if you were to clap your hands, how long does that sound remain in the air, or how quickly does it fade away?

These are things that are engineered into concert hall spaces.

Performers of classical music, when we play in different concert halls—big halls, small halls, dry halls, as we call them if there's not a lot of reverb, or a very, very live hall—we have to utilize that active listening, like I was saying earlier to Johnnie.

If it feels like the sound is getting kind of mushy, for instance, I'll say as a trumpet player playing individual notes, something that might just be a simple figure like, "Dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot," if there's not a lot of reverberation in that particular space, we might play those notes a little longer, "Da, da, da, da, da, da."

Lisa Jones:

Or if it's a little staccato?

Dr. Eric Yates:

Exactly.

And if a place has a lot of reverb, if the conductor or someone in the audience during rehearsals says, "Yeah, the clarity of that is not coming all the way back to the hall," then we have to pull it back.

We play a little drier, a little shorter, things like that.

So, you know, an experienced player learns how to perform differently in different halls. You get to know certain places.

I'm very familiar with how the Moody Concert Hall on the Alabama campus sounds with a full orchestra, or a smaller group, or solo trumpet with piano. I've performed in many ways like that on that stage.

Lisa Jones:

Right. Even the number of participants would make a big difference.

What about the number of audience members? Does that make a difference?

Dr. Eric Yates:

It can, for sure. In that particular place, the seats are upholstered, so the human bodies in there don't change it quite as much as they might in a different place.

Lisa Jones:

And the upholstery would absorb the sound, right?

Dr. Eric Yates:

Oh, yeah. Concert hall designers consider all of that. It even matters what kind of paint is used on the walls.

Lisa Jones:

You're kidding me! Oh my gosh.

Johnnie Aycock:

That's crazy. See, there is so much science! I have got to go back to something that Gabriel said. I want your take on this.

Gabriel is up there conducting. He's listening, trying to hear the collective sounds. Are you paying attention to the conductor as a performer?

Dr. Eric Yates:

As a performer, for sure. Absolutely, yeah.

The conductor should ideally not give us any kind of big surprises. The performance is completely different from rehearsal, so we know what to expect, and we know what they've sort of tried to dial in with rehearsals.

You know, at this passage, I'm going to push it a little faster, or pull it back, or bring this part out, things like that.

But, of course, we have to keep our eye on what they're saying as well.

And what I think adds a lot of excitement to performance and spontaneity is when a conductor is free to—and they all will take advantage of this freedom to—move things along a little bit more.

If there seems to be just more energy in something, maybe the last movement of a symphony, and it's just really starting to cook, and it's all right, it's working, then he'll push it ahead a little more.

Things like that can be really exciting.

Johnnie Aycock:

Yeah, it's interesting to watch at our great Tuscaloosa Symphony, because it does happen on a regular basis.

I've yet to see Gabriel conduct, so I'm looking forward to that.

Lisa Jones:

Yeah, I am too. And one other comment about what you were just talking about: you are all professionals in the TSO. And when I say TSO, I mean the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra.

I've heard some comments from someone before about the practice schedule. Obviously, there's a lot of practicing done at home by yourself, and you know your piece of music.

But then there's the whole practicing with the other members, which is a whole different dynamic, and you have to be able to get it together.

That seems really complicated to me. You're having to pay attention to the conductor, stay with the rest of the group, and be aware of what you're doing overall.

How much preparation does that really take for each individual production?

Dr. Eric Yates:

There's a lot of preparation involved. When an audience sees a performance, it's important to realize they're seeing the culmination of a lot of work, collectively and on an individual basis, for all those musicians.

Even the conductor is preparing the score, and the composer is writing the music.

Lisa Jones:

That's a great point.

Dr. Eric Yates:

Gabriel is a composer. The conducting experience he has is conducting pieces he's written.

So there's even that layer that has to be built up before everyone's together on stage making that music come to life. It depends on the experience level of the individual. It depends on the piece of music.

For instance, the last Tuscaloosa Symphony concert we did was the Fifth Symphony of Tchaikovsky.

I've played that before. I played it before with the Tuscaloosa Symphony.

That's actually kind of fun when I get the music from more than 10 years ago and it has some markings in pencil that I wrote in there way back when. That's always neat.

But, of course, I know that piece very well, also because it's extremely famous, and I like it.

Before I'd ever performed it, I looked forward and hoped someday to get the chance to play it.

So that kind of gives you a bit of a head start on the preparation because I've done it before. I know what it is.

But I'm a trumpet player. That's going to be different for a flute player or a violinist.

I have to get in shape. I have to learn those notes. I have to make sure that I'm prepared for all the different changes and transitions throughout the piece.

So I do a lot of listening to recordings, which, of course, will vary depending on when they were made, what famous symphony orchestra might have recorded it, and, of course, then that'll change if it's not a piece of music that's known.

So, for instance, playing something new, like a composition that a composer created and it's being premiered—Gabriel can speak to this—the preparation of a piece that no one's recorded or played before is, in many ways, even more exciting because we're discovering it together.

Lisa Jones:

Oh, I love to picture that!

Johnnie Aycock:

Yeah, yeah. And Gabriel, talk to our audience a little bit about the science of composing.

Lisa Jones:

That was my next question. Thank you so much for asking that.

Johnnie Aycock:

There are so many different parts to it.

Lisa Jones:

I agree.

Johnnie Aycock:

And it looks like, from us sitting and listening, there's a science to it. There's mathematics behind music.

Does all that come into play as you compose?

Gabriel Yates:

Absolutely. The way I write music definitely uses a lot of music theory ideas and methods also seen in engineering.

For example, if I have a melody line and I want to add harmony lines, like the soprano, alto, tenor, and bass lines you'd see in a hymnal at church, there are a few ideas I can follow to do that.

Now, I say ideas as opposed to rules because there aren't really rules, and you don't necessarily have to follow them exactly.

Johnnie Aycock:

No rules!

Lisa Jones:

You're free to create a process.

Johnnie Aycock:

I love it!

Gabriel Yates:

It is art. They're more like loose guidelines to get you started, and then you can experiment and see what you like. But, in general, you want the harmony lines to follow the same melodic shape as the melody.

So where the melody goes up in pitch, the harmony lines will as well.

Then, whenever there's a chord change, it will sound best to have all the notes in the harmony lines be notes of the chord at that moment, so you don't have any clashing pitches where you don't want.

So basically, there are many rules like that—or ideas—and then maybe sometimes you want to break those rules and have it sound a little more tense or whatever.

These aren't really anything I've specifically read or learned anywhere, but rather tips and tricks I've found through the analysis of other music and trial and error with my own music, much like how I'd go about solving an engineering or math problem.

Johnnie Aycock:

Yeah, I was getting ready to say, as a composer, there are so many different moving parts.

For example, chord progression can change the mood. You've got to be sensitive to all of that.

So it really is a science.

Lisa Jones:

Yeah, it really is. And I love the way you say there are rules, but you don't necessarily have to stay within the rules. But we've all heard the sour note: someone's taking piano lessons. "Oops!" You know?

So there are rules, so we get it. But then you talk about changing it a little bit, and it's maybe a little off, but it could bring drama, right? Create some tension. I love to think of that. That really makes sense.

Johnnie Aycock:

It's like an architect building a building. You start with a basic foundation, I assume, and you kind of build on that foundation. Where does that foundation come from as you're beginning to compose?

Gabriel Yates:

Well, when I first begin a new piece, I usually start with just a general vibe I'm aiming to portray or an emotion.

So, like, do I want it to be slow and ominous or fast and exciting?

And then I'll usually just mess around on piano or my trumpet to come up with a melody.

Then, I'll sort of get into my music-producing software, MuseScore, and start writing it, and then expanding upon it with more melodies and more harmony lines, anything like that.

Lisa Jones:

So I have a sort of mechanical-type question for you. As a composer, when you're writing music, do you have to write differently for the different instruments? I've only tried a little bit of piano here and there, but I've never done violin or anything like that.

So I'm wondering, does the music look a little different when it's played on the piano as opposed to the other instruments? And if it does, this is going to make this a two-parter: How does it feel conducting your own piece of music after all that work is done?

Gabriel Yates:

All right. Well, when you're composing for an orchestra or concert band, anything where you've got many instruments, the different instruments—you want them to play different sorts of things.

For example, the strings and woodwinds, sometimes brass too, play a lot of fast notes, fast runs. You wouldn't expect a tuba or trombone to play that.

So just from listening to lots of orchestral and band music, you're used to hearing that, and so you can kind of apply that as you compose it.

Really, it's just a lot of fun to conduct it because I've heard it by the time I hear it played in real life.

I've heard it many times as I was composing it, just from my computer playing it back.

And it's just so awesome to be able to hear it played by real instruments. A computer could never compare to how it sounds hearing it in real life.

Lisa Jones:

I love that answer. And I'm wondering also from you, Gabriel, when you're composing your music, depending on—you know, we're all human beings. Maybe you're in a different kind of mood one day.

How much influence does that have over your creative process, let's just say, on any particular piece of music. Because, you know, today maybe I'm in a good mood and we'll play the happier-sounding notes. Or tomorrow, no, I'm feeling the drama because of something that happened.

Does that have any effect, or no?

Gabriel Yates:

Different days, I just like writing stuff I'm more pleased with. Other times, not so much.

So it's a lot of problem-solving, as we've said.

Sometimes I'll take entire sections of the song and I'll be like, "I don't really like that." I just got to not be afraid to cut it, or at least move it off to the side. Maybe reuse it later.

And, yeah, definitely on different days, I might write something totally different just based on how I'm feeling.

Maybe that has something to do with that as well.

Johnnie Aycock:

Yeah, and we're really enjoying this conversation.

Lisa Jones:

We really are enjoying it. But just quickly before we get out of here, Eric, I would like to know how proud you are of Gabriel.

But we're almost out of time, so Gabriel, I would like to know from you: How excited are you to start at The University of Alabama in the fall?

Gabriel Yates:

Very excited! I'm so excited to learn more about music composition and just write some awesome stuff, and also see what my peers are writing in the composition studio.

Lisa Jones:

And also quickly, how much of an influence has your father had on your music career?

Gabriel Yates:

Oh, a lot. He's been my biggest inspiration for music as a trumpet player. He inspired me to learn trumpet as well when I started beginning band in sixth grade.

Lisa Jones:

And, of course, your mother was an influence on you in terms of science as well.

Gabriel Yates:

Oh, yeah, definitely.

Lisa Jones:

Right. And so, how proud are you of Gabriel?

Dr. Eric Yates:

Oh, very. Of course, whatever our kids do, we're proud of it.

One of the joys of being a parent is watching them discover new things and maybe go in a direction that's a completely unfamiliar world to us.

In this case, Gabriel has fallen in love with music. I love that he enjoyed his time as a beginner in band, and it just grew from there. And then all this composing.

I'm not a composer, so now he's got a whole new side of music that he's just jumped into with both feet, and I think it's really great.

And he, and of course his siblings, are just doing amazing things musically and in other ways, too.

It's really fun to watch what they're doing. His interest in engineering and science, and watching how that's going to influence his musical endeavors, is...

Johnnie Aycock:

I wanted to actually close on that note because we're trying to connect science, and Gabriel is a good example.

He's going to be majoring in music composition and software engineering.

Lisa Jones:

It's a great combination from both parents. And isn't it amazing how we can be in awe of our own children and just find them wonderful in so many ways?

Thank you, guys, for joining us in the BrightPath Studio. We have really, really enjoyed this conversation.

For Johnnie Aycock, I'm Lisa Jones, and this has been BrightPath.

Johnnie Aycock:

BrightPath is made possible in part by our partners at Alabama Public Radio and by the music of Matt Jones, whose song "This Place" sets the tone for our journey.

Thank you.

