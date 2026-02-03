Taxes with Dr. Dena Mitchell

"Simplified" is an interview-style show where Morning Edition host Lacey Alexander takes complex topics and breaks them down so that everyone can better understand them.

She enlists a new academic in the state of Alabama every week to simplify a big idea-- whether it's science, economics, media or anything in between.

Simplified 's first guest is Dr. Dena Mitchell, CPA from Troy University. She and Lacey talk all about income taxes-- the long forms, the IRS, the credits, and more.

Listeners can email simplified@apr.org if they have a topic or question they'd like to submit for a future episode!