Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!
Simplified

Taxes with Dr. Dena Mitchell

By Lacey Alexander
Published February 3, 2026 at 1:04 PM CST

"Simplified" is an interview-style show where Morning Edition host Lacey Alexander takes complex topics and breaks them down so that everyone can better understand them.

She enlists a new academic in the state of Alabama every week to simplify a big idea-- whether it's science, economics, media or anything in between.

Simplified 's first guest is Dr. Dena Mitchell, CPA from Troy University. She and Lacey talk all about income taxes-- the long forms, the IRS, the credits, and more.

Listeners can email simplified@apr.org if they have a topic or question they'd like to submit for a future episode!

Tags
Simplified taxesIncome taxIRSIRS e-fileInternal Revenue Service
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is the Morning Edition Host for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander