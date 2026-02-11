Puerto Rico with Dr. Michael Innis-Jiménez

acs.ua.edu

In our second episode, Lacey sits down with Dr. Michael Innis-Jiménez, an American Studies professor at the University of Alabama.

His research is predominantly on how Latino communities function within the United States, making him the perfect guest to discuss the island of Puerto Rico and it's (legal and emotional) relationship to the United States!

Listeners can email simplified@apr.org if they have a topic or question they'd like to submit for a future episode!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online