Real Estate with Grayson Glaze

In today's episode of Simplified, Lacey has a great time chatting with Grayson Glaze, a professor of real estate at the University of South Alabama. He also serves as the program director for the real estate degree program at USA. Grayson answers questions about real estate law, the buying/selling process, and everything in between.

The real estate forum Grayson discusses near the end of the episode: southalabama.edu/realestateforum

And here's more info on the real estate degree program at USA: https://www.southalabama.edu/colleges/mcob/economic_and_finance/realestate.html

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!

