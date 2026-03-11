Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!
Simplified

Real Estate with Grayson Glaze

By Lacey Alexander
Published March 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

In today's episode of Simplified, Lacey has a great time chatting with Grayson Glaze, a professor of real estate at the University of South Alabama. He also serves as the program director for the real estate degree program at USA. Grayson answers questions about real estate law, the buying/selling process, and everything in between.

The real estate forum Grayson discusses near the end of the episode: southalabama.edu/realestateforum

And here's more info on the real estate degree program at USA: https://www.southalabama.edu/colleges/mcob/economic_and_finance/realestate.html

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online

Tags
Simplified Real Estatemortgageacademic achievementsUniversity of South Alabama Jaguars
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is the Morning Edition Host for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander