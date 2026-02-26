Insurance with Dr. Thomas Weida

In today's episode, Lacey sits down with Dr. Thomas Weida, associate dean for clinical affairs for the College of Community Health Sciences at Alabama, and chief medical officer for the University Medical Center. Dr. Weida gives listeners a 101-class on Insurance; how it works, why it can get complicated, and what patients can do when they need a little help.

Listeners can email simplified@apr.org if they have a topic or question they'd like to submit for a future episode!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online