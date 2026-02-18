Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!
Simplified

Microplastics with Dr. Jason Bara

By Lacey Alexander
Published February 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST

Episode 3 of Simplified is all about microplastics! Host Lacey Alexander is joined by Dr. Jason Bara, a professor at Alabama and the co-director of the Polymers and Soft Materials Research Center. Dr. Bara’s research group is focused on development of advanced polymer materials, processes for clean energy production, and more.

Listeners can email simplified@apr.org if they have a topic or question they'd like to submit for a future episode!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online

Tags
Simplified microplasticsplasticscienceacademic achievementseducation
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is the Morning Edition Host for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander