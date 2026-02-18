Microplastics with Dr. Jason Bara

Episode 3 of Simplified is all about microplastics! Host Lacey Alexander is joined by Dr. Jason Bara, a professor at Alabama and the co-director of the Polymers and Soft Materials Research Center. Dr. Bara’s research group is focused on development of advanced polymer materials, processes for clean energy production, and more.

Listeners can email simplified@apr.org if they have a topic or question they'd like to submit for a future episode!

