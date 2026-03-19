Social Media with Dr. Jessica Maddox

Today Lacey sits down with a pro on social media culture, influence and history. Dr. Jessica Maddox is an Associate Professor of Entertainment and Media Studies at the University of Georgia, but spent 7 years of her academic career at the University of Alabama. In this episode, she chats with Lacey about how people can get dependent on social media, how these websites design themselves to make them as "scrollable" as possible, and how humans have craved connections (like the ones social media seems to provide) for centuries.

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