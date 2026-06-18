Media Ethics with Dr. Chris Roberts, Part Two

A distrust and even dislike for news folk isn't necessarily new, (and in more than a few cases, not unwarranted) but in the last decade it seems that politics, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the endless void of Facebook has made many more civilians villainize "The Media™". So to break down what journalists SHOULD do, whether they do it or not, and why they should do it, we brought in someone who has made the clarification and explanation of media ethics their life's work. Dr. Chris Roberts at the University of Alabama is the authority on media ethics-- he's quite literally the vice chairman of the ethics committee of the Society of Professional Journalists. We're picking up right where we left off in part one of our discussion. In part two, we're going a bit more in-depth on the relationship between the public and the news media.

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online.