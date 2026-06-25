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Simplified

Artificial Intelligence with Dr. Brian Butler

By Lacey Alexander
Published June 25, 2026 at 8:23 AM CDT

If you want to start an argument at the dinner table, I personally suggest bringing up Artificial Intelligence. There are some that believe AI to be the answer to all of the world's problems, and some that think it could bring about the world's demise. It's one of those topics where the spectrum of support and opinions is incredibly wide. Whether you consider this phenomenon an indicator of progress or a harbinger of doom, our chat with AI researcher Dr. Brian Butler is worth your time. He's been looking into this technology for several years and can tell us plainly what it is, where it's coming from, and where he and other experts think it's going. He brings us good news, bad news, and just, well, news about AI that he thinks our listeners should know!

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online.

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Simplified artificial intelligencetech industryacademic achievementsEnvironment
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is the Morning Edition Host for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander