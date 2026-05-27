Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.
Simplified

Mental Health with Dr. Abby Horton

By Lacey Alexander
Published May 27, 2026 at 7:24 AM CDT

May is mental health awareness month, and organizations across the United States use this time to educate Americans on how to both understand mental health issues and offer support to people who are struggling. We're joining those voices with our last Simplified episode of the month: an informative chat with Dr. Abby Horton, an Assistant Professor at The University of Alabama’s Capstone College of Nursing. Dr. Horton has over a decade of researching wellness and mental health on her resume, making her the perfect guest to answer questions from Lacey (and the listening audience!) about what goes on in our heads and how to best take care of them.

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!
Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online

Tags
Simplified mental health awarenessAlabama Mental HealthAlabama nursesacademic achievements
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is the Morning Edition Host for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander