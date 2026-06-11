Media Ethics with Dr. Chris Roberts, Part One

There's the awards, the in-depth reporting, the great photos, and many other things that news outlets can brag about. One thing that most journalists are still working on however is earning solid trust from most of the public. A distrust and even dislike for news folk isn't necessarily new, (and in more than a few cases, not unwarranted) but in the last decade it seems that politics, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the endless void of Facebook has made many more civilians villainize "The Media™". So to break down what journalists SHOULD do, whether they do it or not, and why they should do it, we brought in someone who has made the clarification and explanation of media ethics their life's work. Dr. Chris Roberts at the University of Alabama is the authority on media ethics-- he's quite literally the vice chairman of the ethics committee of the Society of Professional Journalists. In part one of our in-depth conversation on what news media should and shouldn't do in their pursuit of the truth, he lets our listeners know what the news outlets you engage with should be doing, and how to know if they're doing it.

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