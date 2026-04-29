Local Politics with Dr. Regina Wagner

Primary elections for multiple state offices are less than three weeks away. Local elections such as these don't see the turnout that presidential elections do in our state, and that needs to change, because Dr. Regina Wagner says so! She's a political science professor at the University of Alabama and gave us tons of information on the processes and importance of state-level elections. Whether you're a republican, democrat, or somewhere in-between, your voice matters and needs to be counted.

More info on registering to vote:

https://www.alabamainteractive.org/sos/voter_registration/voterRegistrationWelcome.actionhttps://www.alabamainteractive.org/sos/voter_registration/voterRegistrationWelcome.action

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online