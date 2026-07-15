Dermatology with Dr. Lauren Kole

You've likely heard all about the new skin care trends taking over cosmetics stores. What used to be a process as simple as "wash your face before bed" is now a massive industry, with some facial washes, creams, scrubs and oils costing as much as a car payment! (google 'most expensive skin care' at your own risk) While a moisturizer infused with caviar is not a necessity, healthy skin practices can look different for people across all ages, economic backgrounds, ethnicities, and genders. Here to discuss best practices for care, and bring us back down to earth as far as skin care is concerned, is Dr. Lauren Kole, MD.

Dr. Kole sees both medical and cosmetic dermatology patients in her practice while also serving as the assistant director of the Dermatology residency program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. An active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Acne and Rosacea Society, and the Women's Dermatologic Society, Dr. Kole is a skin savant and has a passion for keeping the public informed on the intricacies of skin care and what skin issues need extra attention.

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Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online