Environmental Law with William Andreen

Some of the biggest changes we've seen the current administration make is on legislation and regulations regarding environmental issues. A lot of protections have changed or gone away completely, and projects that could negatively impact the earth are getting approved easier. Alabama is no exception- the state legislature just this year passed a bill that says the state cannot impose stricter environmental regulations than the feds. But what is environmental law? Why does it matter? Why do so many people care, why should I care? William Andreen has answers to all of that and more. The Professor Emeritus of Law at Alabama, Professor Andreen has been studying environmental law for decades. He's here to help us better understand what these laws are, and what we stand to lose if we get rid of them.

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