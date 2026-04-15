Sleep with Dr. Adam Knowlden, Part 1

Do you know anyone that says "yeah, I actually get perfect sleep every single night"? Me neither. That's why it felt appropriate to interview today's guest, Dr, Adam Knowlden, who has been studying sleep habits and sleep hygiene for years. He is an associate professor of health science and director of the SLUMBRx Lab at the University of Alabama, and is a certified award-winning sleep-knower. There was so much good information in our discussion that we'll be turning our interview with him into two parts!

A link to more info on the SLUMBR lab/study:

A link to some press on the SLUMBR study conducted by Dr. Knowlden:

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