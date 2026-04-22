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Simplified

Simplified with Dr. Adam Knowlden, Part 2

By Lacey Alexander
Published April 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM CDT

Part two of our conversation with sleep expert Dr. Adam Knowlden is here! Do you know anyone that says "yeah, I actually get perfect sleep every single night"? Me neither. That's why it felt appropriate to interview today's guest, Dr, Adam Knowlden, who has been studying sleep habits and sleep hygiene for years. He is an associate professor of health science and director of the SLUMBRx Lab at the University of Alabama, and is a certified award-winning sleep-knower. There was so much good information in our discussion that we'll be turning our interview with him into two parts!

A link to more info on the SLUMBR lab/study:

SLUMBRx

A link to some press on the SLUMBR study conducted by Dr. Knowlden:

Sleepless in Alabama: UA study finds many with poor sleep health

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online.

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Simplified sleeping habitssleep hygieneacademic achievements
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is the Morning Edition Host for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander