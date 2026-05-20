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Simplified

Hurricanes with Dr. Jason Senkbeil

By Lacey Alexander
Published May 20, 2026 at 8:23 AM CDT

Hurricane season has technically already started on Pacific Ocean side of the country, but the Atlantic side (that's our side btw) will be heating up very soon. Scientists say 97% percent of hurricanes occur from June to November, as Alabamians and their southeastern neighbors know all too well. Our guest today has been interviewed by national news entities on this topic, and if he's good enough for NPR, he's certainly good enough for us- Dr. Jason Senkbeil is a professor in the department of geography at The University of Alabama. His research has focused on atmospheric hazards and applied climatology with weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes and climate change trends. He joins Lacey to break down the how, when, and where of every step of these dangerous storms.

Here's the link to NPR's 2018 story on Hurricane Irma with quotes from him: https://www.npr.org/2018/06/01/615293318/lessons-from-hurricane-irma-when-to-evacuate-and-when-to-shelter-in-place

Email the show at simplified@apr.org!

Local support for Simplified is provided by The University of Alabama Online

Tags
Simplified hurricane seasonhurricane katrinaHurricane aidweathersevere weather Alabama
Lacey Alexander
Lacey Alexander is the Morning Edition Host for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lacey Alexander